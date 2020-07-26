Pet of the Week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Meet Jake, (No. 17786009), a neutered 81/2-year-old senior black Labrador retriever mix. He has wonderful manners, walks on a leash, super people- and dog-friendly, and never uses his large size to his advantage.

So, if you want a people-pleasing companion with some gray hair around his muzzle, Jake is the mature, distinguished man for you. Call the shelter, 777-7333, for more information and to make an appointment to meet him and add him to your family.

Currently all animals available for adoption are listed on elkocity.com. Jot down their ID number and then call the shelter for an appointment to meet them.

