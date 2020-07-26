Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week
ELKO -- Meet Jake, (No. 17786009), a neutered 81/2-year-old senior black Labrador retriever mix. He has wonderful manners, walks on a leash, super people- and dog-friendly, and never uses his large size to his advantage.

So, if you want a people-pleasing companion with some gray hair around his muzzle, Jake is the mature, distinguished man for you. Call the shelter, 777-7333, for more information and to make an appointment to meet him and add him to your family.

Currently all animals available for adoption are listed on elkocity.com. Jot down their ID number and then call the shelter for an appointment to meet them.

