Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the week
ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s latest Pet of the Week, a neutered male, adult Tabby cat, No. 45650448.

“He is a recent arrival and is a bit shy until he gets to know you,” said shelter director Karen Walther. “Who can blame him with the loud sound of barking dogs here at the Shelter. He warms up quickly to people he trusts. He has super soft fur and, with his gentle behavior, would make a great couch potato pillow.

Call the Shelter, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet and possibly adopt him. For other available dogs and cats, look on the City of Elko website, write down their ID number and then call 777-7333 to make an appointment to meet them.

