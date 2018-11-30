Try 1 month for 99¢
Pet of the Week

This cat's name is “Titten” and she was owner-surrendered and is looking to find her forever home. She is a very sweet and loving girl. She is litter box trained and needs a home that she will be the only pet. She is aged like a fine wine. She is around 7 years old and spayed. She is currently up at Petco so if you are interested in her please go take a peek.

Incoming: 44

Adopted: 10

Returned to Owner: 14

Rescue Group: 0

Euthanized: 0

Owner Surrendered: 15

Currently in house: 28

Adult Dogs

2-Female, Labrador Retriever Mixes

1-Female, Border Collie Mix

1-Spayed Female, Labrador Retriever Mix

1-Spayed Female, Alaskan Husky Mix

1-Spayed Female, Shepherd Mix

1-Male, Border Collie Mix

1-Male, Boxer/Border Collie Mix

1-Male, Catahoula/Australian Cattle Dog Mix

2-Male, Pit Bull Mixes

1-Neuter Male, Jack Russel Mix

1-Neutered Male, Pit Bull

Puppies:

1-Female, Pit Bull Mix 4-months

1-Female, Retriever Mix 6-months

1-Female, Shepherd Mix 6-months

1-Neutered Male, Collie Mix 6-months

Cats: 11 (4 Spayed, 4 Neutered)

Kittens: 0

