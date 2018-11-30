Pet of the Week

Incoming: 44
Adopted: 10
Returned to Owner: 14
Rescue Group: 0
Euthanized: 0
Owner Surrendered: 15
Currently in house: 28
Adult Dogs
2-Female, Labrador Retriever Mixes
1-Female, Border Collie Mix
1-Spayed Female, Labrador Retriever Mix
1-Spayed Female, Alaskan Husky Mix
1-Spayed Female, Shepherd Mix
1-Male, Border Collie Mix
1-Male, Boxer/Border Collie Mix
1-Male, Catahoula/Australian Cattle Dog Mix
2-Male, Pit Bull Mixes
1-Neuter Male, Jack Russel Mix
1-Neutered Male, Pit Bull
Puppies:
1-Female, Pit Bull Mix 4-months
1-Female, Retriever Mix 6-months
1-Female, Shepherd Mix 6-months
1-Neutered Male, Collie Mix 6-months
Cats: 11 (4 Spayed, 4 Neutered)
Kittens: 0
