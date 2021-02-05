 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of week

Shorthair tabby No. 46595794

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week — a very good looking and distinctive, male cat, No. 46595794. He is just as friendly as his coat pattern is unique, with beautiful swirls of orange and white. He definitely could be one to possibly add to your family.

Reminder: you will need to make an appointment, 775-777-7333, to meet this cat. Please call the Elko Animal Shelter to view potential adoptions, license City dogs, claim your lost animals, ask questions, deliver donations and to drop off stray animals. Again, appointments must be made in advance of your visit.

