ELKO — This week’s Elko Animal Shelter pet of the week is a female, approximately 2 years old, border collie/hound mix.
“She is extremely sweet and outgoing plus gets along great with other dogs,” said shelter director Karen Walther. “Definitely one of the 14 dogs we currently have at the Elko Animal Shelter that you should come in and meet if you are thinking of adding a furry member to your family.”
To view the rest of the animals online, go to elkocity.com/Departments and scroll through the cast of characters currently in the Elko Animal Shelter. Call 7775-777-7333 to ask any questions about the animals or hours of operation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!