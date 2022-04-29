Pet of the Week

ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's Pets of the Week. The first is a sweet female Pit Bull mix (No. 49981899) who is about 2 years old and loves to be near people. She enjoys playing with chew toys and getting to run in the grass. She is already spayed and vaccinated and just awaiting her new forever home.

The second is a senior male Pit Bull mix (No. 49981726) who enjoys all and any attention. He would love a home where he can get spoiled and get some extra TLC.

If you have any interest in adopting either of these dogs or any other animal from the Elko Animal Shelter, we highly recommend that you come in and meet them first. If you have other dogs, feel free to bring them in for a meet-and-greet as well.

Look on www.elkocity.com under Departments and Animal Shelter for all our available animals. Feel free to call the shelter staff at 775-777-7333 if you have any questions.

