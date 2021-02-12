 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week

German shepherd mix No. 46630495

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Meet our beautiful Pet of The Week, #46630495. She is an approx. 1-1/2 year-old-German Shepherd mix who has the energy of youth, but also wants to be close to people. She is a real sweetheart in need of work on basic manners.

Please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, to ask questions about her and to make an appointment to meet her. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, you must make an appointment for all functions occurring at the Elko Animal Shelter.

Please call the Shelter at 775-777-7333 to make an appointment. To view the animals available for adoption prior to calling the shelter, please go to the City of Elko website (elkocity.com) and write down the ID # of the animal you are interested in meeting.

Take care of yourselves and your pets, please.

