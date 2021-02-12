ELKO – Meet our beautiful Pet of The Week, #46630495. She is an approx. 1-1/2 year-old-German Shepherd mix who has the energy of youth, but also wants to be close to people. She is a real sweetheart in need of work on basic manners.

Please call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, to ask questions about her and to make an appointment to meet her. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, you must make an appointment for all functions occurring at the Elko Animal Shelter.

Take care of yourselves and your pets, please.

