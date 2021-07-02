Meet our very handsome Pet of The Week! This is a male Shepherd mix, between 8-10 months of age. He is super friendly, a very happy guy, energetic and gets along with both male and female dogs.

If you are looking to add a young dog to your family, he is certainly one you will want to meet. The Elko Animal Shelter is open seven days/week, but will be closed Monday, July 5, to recognize Independence Day.

Please call the Elko Animal Shelter to clarify hours open to the public and to ask any questions about the animals we have available for adoption. To see the animals available for adoption, please look on the official City of Elko website: elkocity.com and then find Animal Shelter under Departments.

Happy Independence Day From All Your Furry Friends At The Elko Animal Shelter.

