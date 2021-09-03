ELKO -- Please meet the Elko Animal Shelter's latest Pet of The Week, No. 48534533, an approximately 1 1/2 year old, spayed pit bull terrier mix.

She loves people and plays well with other dogs. She has lots of energy and responds really well to treats. She appears to be housetrained as she has a clean kennel each morning while she waits to go outside.

She is a bit mouthy at times and loves to play with water. It seems her brain is always looking for some new experience which will give her new family lots to work with. Please come down to the Shelter to meet her, spend time with her and hopefully decide that she will be a perfect fit for a new addition to your family.

If you have any questions about this dog or others that you see on the official City Website, please call 775-777-7333 to ask questions or confirm Shelter hours.

