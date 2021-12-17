ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s very handsome Pet of the Week, No. 49265563, a male Pomeranian mix.

“Our best guess is that he is approximately 7 years old,” said shelter staff. He loves attention, loves treats and plays well with other dogs. He also walks well on a leash.

“If a small dog is what you are looking for, please come down to the Animal Shelter to meet him and complete an adoption application.”

To view the other dogs and cats available for adoption, please check the City of Elko's official website; www.elkocity.com. Then, under Departments, choose Animal Shelter and you will be able to see all the animals.

Call 775-777-7333 to ask questions and get hours of operation and details of the adoption process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0