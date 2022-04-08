ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's new Pet of The Week, No. 49883157, an adorable female, approximately 8 months old that we are calling a Chihuahua/Hound mix.

This the quote from one of our longtime volunteers who spent time with this young lady: "This is a cuddly snuggler, but may be a bit timid at first. All the barking dogs at the shelter distract her, but she does great away from them. She is doing great with walking on a leash but she just needs more practice. A real sweetie!"

Please come down to the Elko Animal Shelter to meet her and interact with her. She will be spayed April 12 and ready to head to her new home that afternoon.

Look on the City website -- www.elkocity.com -- under Departments & Animal Shelter to see pictures and descriptions of the animals that are waiting to be adopted.

