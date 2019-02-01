Elko Animal Shelter
Statistics for week of Jan. 24-31
Incoming: 36
Adopted: 3
Redeemed to Owner: 14
Rescue Groups: 15
Euthanized: 1 (Feral Cats: 1)
Owner Surrendered: 3
Currently In-House: 27
ADULT DOGS
1-Female Pit Bull Terrier Mix
2-Neutered Male Labrador Retriever Mix
1-Female Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix
1-Female Doberman Pinscher Mix
1-Spayed Female American Pit Bull Terrier
1-Male Australian Cattle Dog/ Pit Bull Terrier Mix
1-Neutered Male Jack Russell Terrier Mix
1-Neutered Male Long Coat Chihuahua Mix
1-Spayed Female Short Coat Chihuahua Mix
1-Neutered Male Chow Chow/ Miniature Pinscher Mix
1-Female Alaskan Husky Mix
1-Neutered Male Miniature Poodle Mix
1-Male Short Coat Chihuahua Mix
1-Male Border Collie Mix
1-Neutered Male Shepherd Mix
CATS:
6 (2-Spayed 0- Neutered)
