Pet of the week

The pet of the week is an adult spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a sweet girl that loves to lounge and relax. She will be a great companion for someone who is looking for the perfect cuddling buddy. She is a pretty girl that just wants that loving forever home. If you’re looking to add a mellow and friendly best friend to your home she is the one. Please come to the shelter and look at her and the other pets we have here.

Elko Animal Shelter

Statistics for week of Jan. 24-31

Incoming: 36

Adopted: 3

Redeemed to Owner: 14

Rescue Groups: 15

Euthanized: 1 (Feral Cats: 1)

Owner Surrendered: 3

Currently In-House: 27

ADULT DOGS

1-Female Pit Bull Terrier Mix

2-Neutered Male Labrador Retriever Mix

1-Female Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix

1-Female Doberman Pinscher Mix

1-Spayed Female American Pit Bull Terrier

1-Male Australian Cattle Dog/ Pit Bull Terrier Mix

1-Neutered Male Jack Russell Terrier Mix

1-Neutered Male Long Coat Chihuahua Mix

1-Spayed Female Short Coat Chihuahua Mix

1-Neutered Male Chow Chow/ Miniature Pinscher Mix

1-Female Alaskan Husky Mix

1-Neutered Male Miniature Poodle Mix

1-Male Short Coat Chihuahua Mix

1-Male Border Collie Mix

1-Neutered Male Shepherd Mix

CATS:

6 (2-Spayed 0- Neutered)

