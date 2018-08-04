Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week 39231434 is a 7-month-old male, American blue heeler and hound mix. He is a super happy boy that loves attention and to play. He would love to have a yard to play in and people to keep company. He is young so he does need a home where his owners can teach him some manners and basic commands. Come to the shelter and visit this handsome boy if you think he’s the perfect addition to your family.

 SUBMITTED

Elko Animal Shelter

Statistics for week of July 26-Aug. 2

Incoming: 57

Adopted: 15

Redeemed to Owner: 18

Rescue Groups: 19

Euthanized: 5 (Feral Cats:6)

Owner Surrendered: 7

Currently In-House: 24

Adult Dogs:

1-Male American Blue Heeler/Hound Mix

1-Male Miniature Pinscher Mix

1-Female Miniature Pinscher Mix

2-Female Shepherd Mix

2-Female Husky Mixes

1-Male Shepherd Mix

1-Male Labrador Retriever Mix

1-Male Husky Mix

Puppies:

1-Male Border Collie Mix

Cats: 6 (2 neutered Males)

Kittens:3

