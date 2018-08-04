Elko Animal Shelter
Statistics for week of July 26-Aug. 2
Incoming: 57
Adopted: 15
Redeemed to Owner: 18
Rescue Groups: 19
Euthanized: 5 (Feral Cats:6)
Owner Surrendered: 7
Currently In-House: 24
Adult Dogs:
1-Male American Blue Heeler/Hound Mix
1-Male Miniature Pinscher Mix
1-Female Miniature Pinscher Mix
2-Female Shepherd Mix
2-Female Husky Mixes
1-Male Shepherd Mix
1-Male Labrador Retriever Mix
1-Male Husky Mix
Puppies:
1-Male Border Collie Mix
Cats: 6 (2 neutered Males)
Kittens:3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We'll never adopt from EAS again. Always a reason to keep your deposits and it took 3 deposits to finally adopt. Cue the awful customer service from that point on. Too bad there isn't a competing shelter in the area.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.