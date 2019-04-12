Animal Shelter Statistics for Week of April 4- April 11:
Incoming: 41
Adopted: 7
Returned to Owner: 12
Rescue Group: 19
Euthanized: 0 (Feral Cats: 9)
Owner Surrendered: 8
Currently in House: 21
ADULT DOGS:
1-Neutered Male, German Shepherd Mix
1-Neutered Male, American Bulldog Mix
1-Male, Pit Bull Mix
1-Male, Alaskan Husky Mix
1-Male, Yorkshire Terrier Mix
2-Spayed Female, Australian Cattle Dog Mixes
1-Spayed Female, Alaskan Husky Mix
1-Spayed Female, Pit Bull Mix
1-Female, Labrador Mix
YOUNG ADULT DOGS:
1-Female, Australian Shepherd Mix
1-Male, Chihuahua Mix
CATS:
4 (3 Neutered Male)
