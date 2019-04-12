{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the Week

Hello pet lovers out there.  I am an adult neutered male German Shepherd (ID#41284402 ) and I am a very sweet and loving boy.  I like to play keep away when it’s time to come back in from the yard, but I am a big softie.  I am a neutered male that came in as a stray, but if my owners don’t find me I will be available to go to my new forever home on April 19.  The Shelter staff would love to answer any questions you may have and this sweet boy would love visitors to come take him outside if the weather permits. 

 SUBMITTED

Animal Shelter Statistics for Week of April 4- April 11:

Incoming: 41

Adopted: 7

Returned to Owner: 12

Rescue Group: 19

Euthanized: 0 (Feral Cats: 9)

Owner Surrendered: 8

Currently in House: 21

ADULT DOGS:

1-Neutered Male, German Shepherd Mix

1-Neutered Male, American Bulldog Mix

1-Male, Pit Bull Mix

1-Male, Alaskan Husky Mix

1-Male, Yorkshire Terrier Mix

2-Spayed Female, Australian Cattle Dog Mixes

1-Spayed Female, Alaskan Husky Mix

1-Spayed Female, Pit Bull Mix

1-Female, Labrador Mix

YOUNG ADULT DOGS:

1-Female, Australian Shepherd Mix

1-Male, Chihuahua Mix

CATS:

4 (3 Neutered Male)

