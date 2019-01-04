Try 1 month for 99¢
Pet of the week

Hello, friends, I am a young male Dachshund/Chihuahua mix around 10 months of age. I am very sweet and loving. I need a wonderful new forever home. I love to play and I also have a great attitude and personality. If you are looking for another new family addition, this guy is your man. He likes to play with other dogs his size. this young man will be getting fixed and ready to go home on Jan. 8. Thank you from all the shelter staff for our communities support and loving homes, we hope everyone has a safe and blessed new year.

Elko Animal Shelter

Statistics for week of Dec. 27, 2018—Jan. 3, 2019

Incoming: 30

Adopted: 11

Returned to Owner: 17

Rescue Group: 1

Euthanized: 0 (Feral Cats: 1)

Owner Surrendered: 2

Currently In House: 13

CATS

3 (1-Neutered Male) ADULT DOGS

1-Female, Rottweiler Mix

1-Female, German Shorthair Pointer Mix

1-Female, Alaskan Husky Mix

1-Female, English Bulldog Mix

1-Male, English Bulldog Mix

1-Male, Chihuahua/ Dachshund Mix

1-Male, Pit Bull Mix

1-Male, Rottweiler Mix

1-Neutered Male, Shepherd Mix

