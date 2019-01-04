Elko Animal Shelter
Statistics for week of Dec. 27, 2018—Jan. 3, 2019
Incoming: 30
Adopted: 11
Returned to Owner: 17
Rescue Group: 1
Euthanized: 0 (Feral Cats: 1)
Owner Surrendered: 2
Currently In House: 13
CATS
3 (1-Neutered Male) ADULT DOGS
1-Female, Rottweiler Mix
1-Female, German Shorthair Pointer Mix
1-Female, Alaskan Husky Mix
1-Female, English Bulldog Mix
1-Male, English Bulldog Mix
1-Male, Chihuahua/ Dachshund Mix
1-Male, Pit Bull Mix
1-Male, Rottweiler Mix
1-Neutered Male, Shepherd Mix
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.