ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's pets of the week.

Three adorable cats are looking to find their new forever home and they are able to leave the shelter as soon as today. They are all current and up to date on vaccines and already fixed.

These cats are so loving and would make great new family companions if you are looking to add another pet to the family. They are all adults and every one of them is front declawed. For any further questions please contact the shelter and the staff would love to answer them for you.

"Please help these beautiful cats find new forever homes," stated the shelter. "We have a wide range of other cats available for adoption if these three are not what you are looking for."

The City of Elko website is the best site to view all the animals in the shelter at this time.

"We do have some great energetic and active dogs ready to go to their new forever homes as well," stated the shelter. "Please help all of these great dogs find the best placement possible. If your home is open to adding another pet and you are unsure of adopting a pet please come visit the shelter. The staff would be happy to show you our animals and maybe help find your new family companion."

Dogs currently in the shelter range from 7 weeks to 11 years. All animals will be current on vaccines and fixed before they are ready to go to their new homes.

"The shelter staff wants to thank the community for all the support in adoptions and donations to help all our furry friends. Have a happy and healthy New Year!"

