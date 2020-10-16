 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

ELKO — The Elko Animal Shelter has two Pets of The Week, a young male Boxer mix (No. 35873156) and an even younger male cat (No. 45891202).

The 1 1/2 year old Boxer mix is good with people and other dogs, has high energy and needs a bit of work on his manners.

The handsome 4-month-old kitten is loving and playful.

They will both be neutered Oct. 20 and ready to go to their furrrrever home. Call the Animal Shelter for an appointment to meet them prior to their adoption day.

Again, please view all the animals available for adoption on elkocity.com under Animal Shelter and then call the Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333 to ask questions or to meet them.

Currently at the Elko Animal Shelter there are 10 dogs and nine cats ready for new, loving homes.

