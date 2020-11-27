 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pets of the Week
0 comments

Pets of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Happy Thanksgiving from the staff and animals at the Elko Animal Shelter.

Please meet our two very special Pets of The Week: Our very sweet, male Retriever/Pitbull mix (No. 46160760) loves people and other dogs, he just needs a caring, responsible new owner. Then, please meet our younger male cat, (No.46153012). He is super sweet and what you don’t see in the picture is his smoky striped tail with ears to match. Very distinguished, but loves people and will be ready to head home with his new caring family after he is neutered.

The Elko Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday, Nov 26 and Friday, Nov. 27. Please look on the City website, elkocity.com and then call the Animal Shelter, 777-7333, on Saturday with the animal’s ID number to make an appointment to meet your chosen animal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Frank "Pancho" Gallegos
Obituaries

Frank "Pancho" Gallegos

Frank “Pancho” Gallegos passed away at the Mt. Olympus Rehabilitation Center in Salt Lake City on November 13, 2020, at the age of 94. His par…

Raymond Eugene Paoli
Obituaries

Raymond Eugene Paoli

Devoted husband of Kay for more than 63 years; Cherished father of Lora (Russ) Minter, Mark (Margaret) Paoli, Linda (Greg) Williams, Cheryl Pa…

Timothy Patrick Garrett
Obituaries

Timothy Patrick Garrett

Timothy Patrick Garrett was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2020 peacefully in his home. Tim was born on February 1…

Robert Llewellyn Jensen
Obituaries

Robert Llewellyn Jensen

Robert Llewellyn Jensen of Carlin, Nevada ended his Earthly Watch on Tuesday, November 10th at the age of 81 after a well-lived life serving h…

Watch Now: Related Video

Demand for real Christmas trees up during pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News