Please meet our two very special Pets of The Week: Our very sweet, male Retriever/Pitbull mix (No. 46160760) loves people and other dogs, he just needs a caring, responsible new owner. Then, please meet our younger male cat, (No.46153012). He is super sweet and what you don’t see in the picture is his smoky striped tail with ears to match. Very distinguished, but loves people and will be ready to head home with his new caring family after he is neutered.