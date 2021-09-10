 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

ELKO – Meet the animal shelter’s two wonderful Pets of The Week.

The first blond is a younger, 10-month-old, female Retriever mix, No. 48595039. She would be great for an active family, loves to be near people, sweet girl and gets along with both male and female dogs.

Our feline, No. 48622933, is more a redhead with white, a younger, 4-month-old male, and is very, very sweet, playful and loves to snuggle. Another great fit for most families wanting a cat.

Please call the Animal Shelter if you have any questions about these two animals or others that you may see on the official City of Elko website. Call 775-777-7333 to ask questions about animals or the hours that the shelter is open.

