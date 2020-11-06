 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week
Pets of the Week

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s very special Pets of the Week: Missy, (No. 42340413) is a 2-year-old, female Rottweiler/Cane Corso mix with a short tail. She is as sweet as can be and would love more human companionship in her life. The shelter also has a dignified, matronly female Calico (No. 46025091) who is also sweet and calm.

Call the Shelter, 777-7333, to make an appointment to meet them.

As always, to view the animals available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter go to elkocity.com/Animal Shelter, choose the animal that you would like to meet, jot down the animal's ID number and then call the Animal Shelter to make an appointment to meet your future dog or cat.

