ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week: Jake and Kitty.
Jake, No. 44986350, is a bit shy until he gets to know you, but a sweet, energetic, young man who plays well with other dogs. He is approximately 10 months old, neutered and ready to meet you and be adopted into your family.
Kitty, No. 45010713, is a beautiful, spayed, young Calico. She is sweet and energetic and ready for a new furever home.
Currently the Elko Animal Shelter has seven dogs and 20 cats/kittens that need new homes. Please look at them on the Elko City Website, under Animal Shelter, then call 777-7333 with their ID number to make an appointment for you to meet and then adopt the dog or cat.
