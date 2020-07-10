Pets of the Week
0 comments

Pets of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pets of the Week

Jake, left, and Kitty are waiting to be adopted from the Elko Animal Shelter.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s Pets of the Week: Jake and Kitty.

Jake, No. 44986350, is a bit shy until he gets to know you, but a sweet, energetic, young man who plays well with other dogs. He is approximately 10 months old, neutered and ready to meet you and be adopted into your family.

Kitty, No. 45010713, is a beautiful, spayed, young Calico. She is sweet and energetic and ready for a new furever home.

Currently the Elko Animal Shelter has seven dogs and 20 cats/kittens that need new homes. Please look at them on the Elko City Website, under Animal Shelter, then call 777-7333 with their ID number to make an appointment for you to meet and then adopt the dog or cat.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Gardenzilla Produce
Lifestyles

Gardenzilla Produce

SPRING CREEK — Purple and green lettuce leaves burst from rows inside a high tunnel in Spring Creek where Justin and Shaela Gage grow their sp…

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon tells employees to remove TikTok from their devices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News