top story

Pets of the Week

ELKO -- The Elko Animal Shelter currently has lots of adorable puppies:

-- One little male pit bull who is about 3.5 months old and "just as sweet as can be" (ID 49433674).

-- Four male shepherd/retriever mixes who are all about 2.5 months old and "super healthy" (ID 49431081, 49431094, 49431102 and 49431110).

-- And finally, one male border collie puppy who is about 5 months old (ID 49431109).

The pit bull is neutered and can go home immediately and the other puppies can all be adopted Jan. 25 after they are fixed. They are all super playful, loving and healthy dogs.

Dogs of the Week

Dogs available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter are, from left, no. 49431110 and no. 49433674. 
Dogs of the Week

Dogs available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter are, from left, no. 49431110 and no. 49433674. 

The shelter also has two "super sweet" male cats that are ready to go to their new homes today. Both are gray shorthairs and love people. Their ID no. are 49447569 and 49449685.

Cats of the Week

Cats for adoption this week at the Elko Animal Sheter are, from left, no. 49447569 and no. 49449685.
