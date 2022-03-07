ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s two Pets of the Week.

The male Beagle mix, No. 49698278, is approximately 1 1/2 years old, loves people and seems enthusiastic about everything. His strong, happy, wagging tail is something to watch out for, however

The female Tabby cat, No. 49687505, is beautiful and is slowly making strides toward coming out of her shy self. Please come down to meet her and then decide if you want to add her to your family.

Call the Elko Animal Shelter, 775-777-7333, to ask questions or go to the City's website, www.elkocity.com then go to Departments and under Animal Shelter you will find pictures and descriptions of the animals that we have available for adoption.

Thank you from all the dogs and cats needing new homes.

