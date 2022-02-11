ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's Pets of the Week: Koda (No. 49539006) and Calico (No. 49574306).

Koda is a three-legged dog but we don't know how that happened as the owner "found" her that way. It doesn't bother her movement at all as she loves to run around the exercise yards with her new dog buddies. She is approximately 6 years old and sweet-tempered, but not when it comes to cats.

Comments from our volunteer spending time with her: "Koda is such a peaceful and gentle girl. She is wonderful to spend time with and is going to be a perfect partner for a special someone." She is spayed and ready to find her new home at your house.

The beautiful Calico cat is a joy to be around. She is friendly and will talk back to you if encouraged to do so. She will be ready to spay and go to her new home with you Feb. 23.

Come down to the Animal Shelter to meet them and all the others that we currently have at the shelter. Call first, 775-777-7333, to confirm hours and procedures. You can also view all the animals that are currently available for adoption at www.elkocity.com.

