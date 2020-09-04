× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's Pets of the Week.

First is a 6-month-old, male Shepherd mix, No. 45407903. He is a goofy, young guy that just wants somebody to play with, to help him expend some of that puppy energy and to teach him some manners, too. Great potential for a perfect fit into an active family.

Now for the person who wants to move slowly to establish trust and develop a friendship, they have Tinker, a spayed, 1-year-old, No. 45447842 cat. Her history says that she is friendly and gets along with everyone; just needs some time to establish trust, as is the case with many cats.

Look on elkocity.com for all the animals currently available for adoption at the Elko Animal Shelter and then call 775-777-7333 for an appointment to meet and adopt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0