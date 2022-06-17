ELKO -- Please meet our handsome Pet of the Week, No. 50289431. He is approximately 6 months old, neutered and ready to become part of your family.

As he is very outgoing and energetic, he would perfect for an active family. If his ears are any indication, he is just waiting for the next command to spring into action. Please come down to the Animal Shelter to meet him and spend a bit of time with him.

If you want to ask questions first, please call 775-777-7333. Also, please look on the City of Elko website under Animal Shelter to see all the others that can be adopted; www.elkocity.com. Please call the Animal Shelter for hours of operation and to ask any other questions; 775-777-7333.

The Elko Animal Shelter will be closed Monday June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

Thank you from all the adoptable dogs and cats for your support.

