top story

Pet of the week

Pet of the Week

Meet Pet of the Week No. 50328932, a black and white dog about seven years old. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Meet the Elko Animal Shelter's handsome, neutered Pet of the Week, No. 50328932. He is black with white and approximately 7 years old.

"This guy is super happy and friendly -- loves a toy, especially a chew toy with which he can play tug-of-war," said a volunteer who has been spending time with him. "He has lots of energy for his age and gets along great with other dogs, but he needs secure fencing. You can tell by his picture that his ears tell a great story about him.”

Look on the City of Elko website, www.elkocity.com under Animal Shelter for a complete description and a picture. If you see another dog that perks your interest, call 775-777-7333 for Shelter hours and ask behavior questions.

