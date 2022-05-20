Please meet our handsome Pet of the Week, No. 50226109. The Shelter's best guess is that he is a Dachshund mix, happy guy and gets along great with people and other dogs.

He will be neutered June 1 and ready to go to his new permanent home. Please come down to the Animal Shelter to meet this boy.

Please call 775-777-7333 to find out the hours that the Animal Shelter is open to the public and to ask any questions about the dogs and cats.

Remember, all animals currently in the Animal Shelter are listed on www.elkocity.com under Animal Shelter. You will find pictures and descriptions also.

Thank you all for caring about animals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0