Pet of the week

ELKO – This sweet cat (no. 51066795) is a Domestic Medium Hair around 4-5 years of age. She is spayed and ready to go to her new home. She is not the snuggle-up-on-the-couch type of girl, but rather a mouser that would come to you when she is ready for a little attention. She has the smallest little meow and is just unsure of the shelter environment.

This sweet guy (no. 51190254) is a Pit Bull Terrier mix around four years of age. He is a neutered male that enjoys to run and play with other dogs. He was a stray that came to us all the way from Jackpot and has been an awesome boy. This guy is ready to go to his new forever home and find an active fun loving family.

The Animal Shelter is open and happy to have visitors come up and see all of the animals. If you are interested in adopting a dog please contact the shelter for information on meet and greets in our wonderful play yards.