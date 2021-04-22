Roxy / 47582388

Hello! My name is Roxy and I am looking for a new forever home to call my own. I'm looking... View on PetFinder
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
Hello! My name is Roxy and I am looking for a new forever home to call my own. I'm looking... View on PetFinder
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!
Service dog training is more intense than you might think. Here’s what it takes, plus ways you can include some of that training with your own dog.
Busch is sniffing around for a "chief tasting officer" for its Dog Brew, a canine-friendly, alcohol-free bone broth. It comes with a $20,000 paycheck.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's dog Major will get professional help adjusting to the White House after a pair of biting incidents.
Doggie doo in the White House? One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.