SPRING CREEK – Many photographers dream of capturing the perfect image of an eagle in flight or a sandhill crane tiptoeing on top of a lake.
For Mark Hayward, waiting patiently for that “perfect shot” in the wilds of Alaska, in the Ruby Marshes or standing on his back porch in Spring Creek has produced a vast portfolio of birds that he is sharing in the “Feathers: Western Bird Photography” exhibit at the Northeastern Nevada Museum now through Aug. 8.
“I try to take my time with my photography,” Hayward said, “It takes some patience [to] sit for quite a few hours watching particular animals or birds waiting for them to do something I would like to have an image of.”
Among the birds featured in the exhibit are eagles from Alaska, snow geese, American kestrels and pelicans. Hayward said his ultimate goal before he presses the shutter button on his Canon 5D Mark IV is what the print will look like.
Before that moment “it’s simply waiting and hopefully get lucky in many cases,” Hayward explained. In one example of trying to photograph a bear searching for fish in an Alaskan river, Hayward described how his idea for a perfect image may turn out differently.
“It’s understanding where this bear may travel from one spot to another, where the light is coming from, and what you had in mind for the photograph.”
Other times, time, chance and circumstance may create an opportunity for the perfect shot that wasn’t planned.
“Serendipity is a good word for it,” Hayward said. “[It’s] when you have something unexpected happen, but yet you are in position [for it].”
For those moments, having knowledge of the camera equipment and being able to work around changing elements and situations is imperative in the wild.
“The thing to do is simply know your camera, lens and everything else well enough that you’re able to respond fairly quickly ...” he said. “For wildlife that’s pretty important.”
The love of the outdoors and photography started at a young age for Hayward, who was influenced in both areas by family members as he grew up in California. Starting out with a film camera, he learned to process his pictures in a darkroom and the joy of creating a print image.
However, photography was more or less a hobby. Earning a bachelor’s degree and MBA from Saint Mary’s College of California, Hayward embarked on a business career but always made time to enjoy nature and hone his photography and printmaking skills.
After moving to Spring Creek with his wife Barb, Hayward ran a small business and continued with his photography work. His pictures have been published by National Geographic, the National Wildlife Federation and Range Magazine among others.
Although digital files make it easier to share images, Hayward feels that his photographs are not finished until they become a tangible object, and he labors to make each photograph a work of art.
“A digital photo file is in flux all the time,” Hayward explained. “[The image] is interpreted by the device [and] devices aren’t the same. They look fine, but yet I feel like it’s not 100 percent complete until I make a print.”
Hayward keeps busy with other kinds of photography. He designed the CD covers for the local band Southwind and has done product photography, portraits, posters and dabbled in digital painting.
But his connection to the outdoors remains strong.
“I’ve done all kinds of photography, but I fall back on wildlife,” Hayward said. “That’s me. That’s really me.”
Hayward will discuss his photography in a reception starting at 6 p.m. June 27 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. The community is invited to tour the exhibits and enjoy wine, hors d’oeuvres and music. The event is catered by Luciano’s and entertainment is by Southwind.
