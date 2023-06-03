It may have a silly name and originated as a “backyard barbeque” pastime game, but there’s no denying that pickleball’s popularity is growing, being the fastest growing sport in the U.S. three years running and predicted to join the Olympic Games.

That prompts the question: What is it and why are so many people playing?

The sport originated in 1965 in Bainbridge Island, Washington. Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell and Barney McCallum were bored in one of their backyards and didn’t have the proper equipment to play badminton. The rules and equipment have been refined a lot since the three men birthed the sport — volleying a wiffle ball over a badminton net with ping pong paddles — but the casual ease of the sport has remained the same.

Pickleball is played on a 20- by 44-foot court with what is described as an oversized ping pong paddle and a wiffle ball. The rules are similar to tennis: get the ball over the net, keep it in the lines, but use the significantly smaller court as a trash-talking advantage.

The intensity and speed of the game varies depending on both you and your opponent’s athleticism and skill, one of the many characteristics of the sport that makes it so popular among such a wide range of ages.

“It’s an easy game to learn, the equipment isn’t expensive, all ages can play it, and it’s just fun,” said Faye Barber, the National Pickleball Ambassador for Elko County.

The accessibility of the sport makes it easy to play with family and friends. It’s become popular to install pickleball courts in yards and driveways, and the quick games that are only played to 11 allow players to get in several matches with many opponents in a short amount of time. All of this contributes to the social experience of the game.

Its simplistic nature shouldn’t undermine its competitiveness. Many have turned to pickleball in order to scratch the competitive itch they still have from playing sports as kids.

“I may not be able to play the faster sports that I used to, like basketball or baseball, but I can play pickleball and it fans the flames of that competitive spirit in you,” said Brain Boatman, longtime pickleball player and member of the Ruby Mountain Pickleball Club.

The club started during the pandemic with five members, including Barber, and has since grown to almost 100 with members as old as 90. The club plays together in the mornings year-round. Many members are like Jane Zugazaga, a former president of the group who got into playing after retirement.

“It’s a lifetime sport,” said Zugazaga. “All ages can play and have a lot of fun.”

The group is made up of a variety of skill levels, from those who have only played a few months to those like Boatman who have been playing for years and even play competitively in other places.

“The only reason one player is better than another is because they’ve played longer or they have a tennis background,” says Barber.

The club strives to get dedicated pickleball courts in Elko. As of right now they play on tennis courts and in church and school gyms where the lines are painted or taped on, and properly sized nets have to be set up. The extra lines and tightly placed courts can make it confusing and dangerous when playing, especially when multiple games are running simultaneously.

However, the lack of ideal setting doesn’t set the group back. They continue to play passionately and — until they get the exclusive pickleball courts they dream of — they will continue to dominate on tennis courts and in gyms. They pride themselves on being a community group and donate money from their $30 a year membership fees to the churches and high school that allow them to use their facilities, as well as donating to the Elko High School scholarship fund.

Boatman and the other members of the Ruby Mountain Pickleball Club invite anyone interested in playing to visit the Southside courts on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

They have extra rackets for anyone looking to test their skills. “Just bring a smile and your favorite pair of sneakers,” said Boatman.