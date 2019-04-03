{{featured_button_text}}
Pioneer lantern

Visit the Trail Center on April 7 and learn how to make a pioneer lantern.

ELKO – Create a pioneer lantern and learn about the resilience of Great Basin plants at the California Trail Interpretive Center.

The Trail Center is presenting a variety of friendly programs throughout April. The following programs are free and open to everyone:

April 6, 10 a.m.: The Prehistoric Great Basin: Ancient Animals and Prehistoric People of Northern Nevada

From the ancient Cambrian sea to today’s high desert, the Great Basin has been home to a wide variety of life. Join Great Basin Technician Cody Walton, and learn about the ancient animals and the prehistoric people that lived in northern Nevada.

April 7, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Pioneer Lanterns

Attention all kids: Join Volunteer Dinna Frost, and create your own pioneer lantern from recycled cans. All materials provided.

April 13, 10 a.m.: The Legend of the Arabia

In 1856, the steamboat Arabia sank in the mighty Missouri River and disappeared into mud.

Over 100 years, legends were told about the exact location of the wreck. In 1988, the steamboat was discovered. Soon after, the excavation of the steamboat began, uncovering thousands of artifacts that provide an intriguing glimpse of history. Join Volunteer Dinna Frost and learn about the fascinating story of the Arabia.

April 20, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Flourishing Flora: Plant Adaptations of the Great Basin

Join Volunteer Naturalist Cassady Rosell and learn some incredible adaptations adopted by Great Basin vegetation. Weather permitting, the program includes a short walk outside and some plant adaptation games.

April 28, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Pioneer Chores and Games

Hey kids: Think your chores at home are hard? Join Visitor Guide Jordan Thomas in the pioneer camp and learn how to haul water, wash clothes, gather fuel for your campfire, and other pioneer chores. After chores, learn how to play pioneer games, no batteries or electricity required.

The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

