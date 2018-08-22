ELKO — Winners of the 2017 Elko Daily Free Press Readers’ Choice Bronze Award for “Best Annual Event,” Poe & Pints returns in October as the “must-do” event of the fall.
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery and Ghost Light Productions host three nights of craft beer tasting and performances of dramatized works of Edgar Allan Poe Oct. 4, 5, and 6 beginning at 7 p.m. at DLC.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 24 at $30 per person and include four tasting flights, background on the beverage selections, customized pint glass, and soda for non-alcohol drinking guests.
Tickets will be available at the Elko Chamber of Commerce, Duncan LittleCreek Gallery or by calling 775-934-3721. Seating is extremely limited for what the Free Press called “an evening of refreshingly original entertainment.”
Sponsors for the fifth annual Poe & Pints include Thomas Scott Foundation, Sawyer-Patrick-Wright Family, Lynne Owens, Dr. Matthew Lipparelli, Katie Miner and Stick With Us Amusements, Stuart Hobbs, and Christian Center of Elko, among others.
Long since departed, melancholy and dark storyteller Edgar Allan Poe will welcome guests and audience participation is encouraged. Literary selections featured during past Poe & Pints have included “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “Dream Within a Dream,” “The Raven,” “Masque of the Red Death,” “Alone,” “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Music of Erich Zann” by H. P. Lovecraft, and local author Josh Webster’s “Good Spirits,” among others.
Funds raised during Poe & Pints help support GLP’s commitment to youth and adult theater programming, instruction, education and events.
Boston-born in 1809, Edgar Allan Poe wrote eerie, grim, and cryptic tales exemplified in his 1839 short story “The Fall of the House of Usher,” the 1843 short story “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and his immediately successful 1845 poem, “The Raven.” Poe was one of the earliest authors of the short story, considered the inventor of detective fiction, and served as an important contributor to the new genres of horror and science fiction.
Poe’s death at the age of 40 in Baltimore on Oct. 7, 1849, is stoked with mystery. He vanished on his way home and was later discovered in a delusional state, muttering nonsense, and wearing clothing that was most likely not his own. Poe continues to influence literature and pop-culture around the world even today.
Directing Poe & Pints for 2018 are local artists and community volunteers Derek Burwell and Frank L. Sawyer.
Sawyer, conceived of the project in 2014, said, “I have always been a Poe fan so I wanted to create a unique event for the community.”
Working with DLC Managing Partner Jennifer Anderson and local artists John Wright, Derek Burwell and Erika Patrick, the team developed the details of the project.
Sawyer has directed such shows as “The Last U.S. Mail Stage Robbery,” “Bard in the Yard,” “Poe & Pints,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “Lysistrata,” “The War of the Worlds,” “The Zoo Story,” “Talk Radio,” and “Bringing it All Back Home,” among others.
Burwell makes his directorial debut for Ghost Light Productions in Poe & Pints. He has appeared in dozens of local productions including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “The Tempest,” “The Odd Couple,” “Bard in the Yard,” “Love Sex and the I.R.S.,” “Poe & Pints,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Bringing it All Back Home,” “The Birdcage,” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” among others.
Joining the directors in the project are local artists Jennifer Anderson, Dianna DuSoleil, Meghan Micheli, Emily Anderson, Kate Rhoswen, Caleb Tapia, Paul Gregory, Lane Dolberg, Sydney Tschida, Albert Harmer, Amber Adeline, Dustin Barker, Scott Glennon, Dawn Rowley, April Moore, Joshua Webster, Donald Jones, Sandy Beeler, Erika Patrick, Ryan Christiensen, Wendy G. Lloyd, John Wells, John Wright, Kodi Goddard.
For information on how you can attend Poe & Pints or how to become a tasting flight sponsor, call the directors at 934-3721 or 397-3256, email at flsawyer@designlunacy.com or contact Jennifer Anderson at Duncan LittleCreek Gallery at 738-3426. Additional information can be found at www.ghostlightproductionsnevada.com and www.poeandpints.org.
