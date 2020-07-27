Poetry Out Loud winners announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY — Eakjot Sekhon, a sophomore at Robert McQueen High School in Reno, is the winner of the 2020 Nevada Poetry Out Loud Competition.

Anastasia Chevalier, a sophomore at Virginia City High School, placed second; and Lara Cassity, a senior at Douglas High School in Minden, placed third.

More than 4,000 high school students from 27 schools Nevada participated in the program that began in September 2019 and concluded with a recent virtual competition.

Winning the state competition was a surprise, Sekhon said, even though she had won the local and district competitions leading up to the state finals.

“It was really surreal,” Sekhon said. “The other girls were amazing -- I thought ‘I’m probably going to get third.’”

But she won -- and was awarded $1,750. Her school also received $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. Sekhon encourages students to enter the competition this fall.

“If you don’t think you’ll get far enough,” she said, “just try and see.”