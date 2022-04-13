Poets hosting event at Great Basin College

ELKO — Nevada Humanities, in partnership with the Humanities Center at Great Basin College, the Nevada Arts Council and Great Basin College, is hosting an online evening of poetry and conversation with in-person watch parties held across Nevada from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.

The event, titled “Love, Land, and Language: A Reading and Conversation with Natalie Diaz,” will feature the author of “Postcolonial Love Poem” for which she won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 2021, and will be moderated by Gailmarie Pahmeier, the Nevada Poet Laureate and 2016 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame inductee.

Participants can join poet Pahmeier in person at Great Basin College in Elko, in the High Tech Center, Room HTC 120, where she will speak with Diaz via Zoom.

Participants can also join an in-person watch party livestream from the college’s many satellite locations in Elko, Ely, Winnemucca, and Pahrump, along with Nevada State College in Henderson; or watch online via the platform Bluejeans from across Nevada and beyond.

All modes of participation require advance registration at nevadahumanities.org.

“In celebration of National Poetry Month, Nevada Humanities is honored to join poet Natalie Diaz with Nevada Poet Laureate Gailmarie Pahmeier to discuss language, the open spaces of the West, and the critical need for all our voices to be heard,” states Christina Barr, executive director of Nevada Humanities. “We hope you will be able to join us in the location and format that best works for you.”

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic, as so many events moved online, was that those of us in the rural areas got to participate in amazing discussions. By partnering with Nevada Humanities and the Nevada Arts Council, a smaller organization like the Humanities Center at GBC can actively participate to bring together two amazing poets, live from Elko and virtually, in a statewide event,” stated Gail Rappa, Humanities Center Coordinator at Great Basin College. “These types of partnerships are part of the commitment by all three organizations to ensure rural Nevadans have a seat at the table in the arts and humanities, and we are thrilled to be part of it!”

There are two additional events being planned that feature either Nevada poet Pahmeier or the poetry of Diaz.

At 6 p.m. April 26 at the Western Folklife Center in Elko, Pahmeier will be joined by Nevada Arts Council Literary Fellow Justin Evans where they will each share their work in a free poetry reading in a hybrid in-person/online event. “An Evening of Poetry with Gailmarie Pahmeier and Justin Evans” is a free event and can be attended either in person or online.

From 5:30-7 p.m. April 28 on Zoom, the Humanities Center at Great Basin College Book Club will be hosting a discussion featuring the book “Postcolonial Love Poem” by Diaz. This event is open to all readers who want to experience a deeper dive into Diaz’s poetry. This program is free and open to all. To learn more about this event visit humanities.gbcnv.edu/book_club_books for a link to join the discussion at the appropriate time.

Natalie Diaz is Mojave and an enrolled member of the Gila River Indian Tribe. Her first poetry collection, “When My Brother Was an Aztec,” was published by Copper Canyon Press, and her second book, “Postcolonial Love Poem,” was published by Graywolf Press in March 2020. She lives in Phoenix.

A 2016 inductee into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame, Pahmeier has published three full-length works of poetry, The “Rural Lives of Nice Girls,” “The House on Breakaheart Road,” and “Of Bone, Of Ash, Of Ordinary Saints: A Nevada Gospel,” as well as three chapbooks — short collections of poems with a unifying theme.

She served as inaugural Reno Poet Laureate, 2015-2017. In September of 2021, Gov. Steve Sisolak, appointed her Nevada Poet Laureate. Now Emerita, Pahmeier taught creative writing and contemporary literature at the University Nevada, Reno, where she received the University Distinguished Teacher Award and the Alan Bible Teaching Excellence Award, among other distinctions. She holds a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Arkansas.

