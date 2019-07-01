In an article by U.S. News (2018), Nevada ranked 45th in education. As an educator, that is disheartening and as a parent that is alarming! Before we throw in the towel and start pointing figures and blaming, please continue to read.
I have had the privilege to be interning with Spring Creek Middle School (SCMS) this spring and summer as I progress through the UNR Administration program. In the past two years the SCMS principal, Jonathan Foss, has enlisted outside training to help the staff create a Professional Learning Community.
The staff has been working collaboratively within their disciplines to give a more cohesive continuum for sixth to eighth-grade students, and students that have proved that with the right instruction and implemented programs, substantial improvement happens. Read on!
We have all heard of students testing, testing, testing, but often we do not understand what these tests mean. Here is my explanation: most of the tests given are screening test to see where your student is against other students in their state, in their grade level, and nationally in the same categories mentioned.
Two of these test given: MAP (Measure Academic Performance) and i-Ready (allows teachers to see where a student is with a standard that does or does not show mastery) are simply screening tests. They give the teacher and the school an overall direction of the general strengths and weaknesses for a student or grade level.
In the past two years, Mr. Foss and his leadership team have taken the already allocated time (50 minutes per day) in their schedule and created intervention programs Monday through Thursday. Friday is advisory, a day that is used for a review of where the student is and where they heading and also to address the Nevada State bullying curriculum.
During the Monday-Thursday time, students have an assigned teacher and based upon teacher input, past test scores, and other criteria, students are mapped (no pun intended) on what steps they need to take to increase their knowledge which will then increase their scores that show they have mastered specific concepts.
I have simplified this process for most of the general population are not in education and I, as a parent, understand how complicated all the verbiage can be. I wanted you to get a picture of how this structure works at SCMS.
Teachers at SCMS are engaged to help the students, and students are incentivized to work to improve their test scores. One built-in incentive for the students is called Enrichment classes. The students that have passed their tests with preset benchmark scores are allowed to join an Enrichment class during that same period which may be robotics, PE, financial literacy, and many other fun and project-based learning classes.
I have been in awe, watching a whole staff work together in the name of student improvement and have been honored to watch the administration, leadership team, and staff work cohesively. Do not just take my word for it; let us take a look at the scores.
One more explanation is needed regarding RIT scores. All RIT is, is the MAPS measurement scores (MAP Help Center, 2019). When looking at these from an educational standpoint, the educator wants to see an improvement of two RIT scores. As you read through the charts from scores that are gathered from public data, you can see, SCMS did better than that! In the iReady testing, you can see the improvements in percentages based upon the School Improvement Plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.