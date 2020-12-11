 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Post your letters to Santa
0 comments
top story

Post your letters to Santa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to Santa

The Elko Daily Free Press has established a direct line to Santa Claus at the North Pole.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Letters to Santa can be scanned and uploaded at http://elkodaily.secondstreetapp.com/Letters-to-Santa/.

Spread some cheer in the community, and we’ll make sure the big man in the red suit gets it too. Entries end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 23, so get started on that wish list now to make sure you are on the Nice list. Please upload .jpg or .png files.

The Elko Daily thanks the following businesses for helping your letters make it to the North Pole: 5th Gear Powersports, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Princess & a Redneck, and Nevada Northern Railway

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should remove snow and ice from your driveway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News