Post your letters to Santa

The Elko Daily Free Press has established a direct line to Santa Claus at the North Pole.
Letters to Santa can be scanned and uploaded at http://elkodaily.secondstreetapp.com/Letters-to-Santa/.
Spread some cheer in the community, and we’ll make sure the big man in the red suit gets it too. Entries end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 23, so get started on that wish list now to make sure you are on the Nice list. Please upload .jpg or .png files.
The Elko Daily thanks the following businesses for helping your letters make it to the North Pole: 5th Gear Powersports, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Princess & a Redneck, and Nevada Northern Railway.
