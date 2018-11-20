SPRING CREEK – When it comes to job interviews, we all wish we had a second chance to make a good first impression.
But Spring Creek High School seniors receive an opportunity each year to polish their interview skills and get a taste of the real world when they sign up to be interviewed by a local professional from the community.
On Nov. 14, nearly 200 students with resumes in hand and dressed professionally met with 28 members of the community and military recruiters for mock interviews conducted throughout the morning in the school’s multi-purpose room.
In conjunction with their senior career project, the simulation is designed to boost confidence and improve verbal skills, along with gaining some pointers in how to conduct themselves in a professional setting.
SCHS drama teacher Marie Binger, who organized the event with teacher Julie Lewis, gave groups of seniors some last-minute pointers before they walked into their interviews.
“Make good eye contact, shake their hand, and introduce yourself,” Binger instructed the last group of the morning. “No short or little answers … sit up straight and don’t hunch over.”
The idea for the career day came from retired English and journalism teacher Loretta Reed. She organized the first set of mock interviews for seniors 23 years ago when she was teaching at Spring Creek High School after she noticed an overall lack of preparedness in students for those real-world situations.
Bringing in a wide array of professionals from the community to sit down with the students not only helped them hone their verbal communication skills and get tips on how to write a resume, Reed said, but they might also receive some guidance regarding their career path.
“They are going to have interviews for scholarships, jobs and for a number of things,” Reed said. “We started working on that, and then I decided they need to know more about the profession that they intend to pursue because some of them were pretty idealistic.”
Although the interviews did not hinge on a real job that day, some students admitted to feeling somewhat anxious beforehand.
Senior Corbin Alt was one who said he “felt a little nervous” before walking in to his interview, but he said he was also prepared with his resume. Already deciding on his career path to become an educator like others in his family, Alt said he thought the interviews would sharpen his and his classmates’ skills.
“I think this is a great way to set kids up for real-life interviews,” Alt said. “It’s a great way for them to learn how to interview for an actual job.”
Conducting the interviews in a low-risk environment also seemed to remove some of the uncertainty of the process while giving students an understanding of how to present themselves capably before a potential employer, as students Katelyn Anderson and Austin Wirth explained after their interviews concluded.
“I think it prepared me for future interviews, to get a taste of how they’re supposed to be," Anderson said, adding she also gained some information about preparing for a career as a physician’s assistant.
Wirth, who is planning on becoming a family physician, agreed, saying the interview was definitely on a higher level than the kind most high school students usually go through for entry-level jobs.
“I felt like it was going to be a good learning experience in knowing how to go in and do an interview for a major job, and not a pizza place,” Wirth said.
Attorney Barbara Gallagher said she has observed the transformation in the students she has met with over the years. At first, she said they might have difficulty maintaining eye contact, but slowly they feel more at ease and start to relax more by the time the interview concludes.
“As I engage them in conversation, asking them about their professional goals, they become much more focused and I see their nervousness go away,” Gallagher said.
To determine who to invite for the interviews, Binger said she collected a list of students' fields of interest and contacted local professionals to meet one-on-one with the students.
With so many vocations represented for the simulation, Binger said each year reflects a different trend . Medical jobs are now on the upswing.
“We used to have six kids going into medical, and this year we have three full categories,” Binger explained, adding 35 students showed interest.
Seated at lunch tables throughout the gym, students met with representatives of occupations ranging from mining and ranching, to computers and law enforcement, to diesel and cosmetology, who volunteered their time to conduct the interviews.
Steve Burrows, director of marketing at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, said this was his third year to participate in the event at SCHS, and that it was “an encouragement to see students who were taking an interest in their future.”
He said he was also impressed with how the students sought feedback from him toward the end of the interview, wanting to know how to improve themselves for the real thing.
“For a lot of these students, this is the first interview that they have ever done, so they don’t know what to expect,” Burrows said. “The more prepared you are walking into something like this, the more confident you’re going to be, and that confidence shows through.”
Giving confidence to students in choosing an occupation was something Anamarie Lopategui focused on during the interview session.
Lopategui, who has a degree in biology education with a medical emphasis, has also worked as a forensic investigator, a high school science teacher, served as an FFA adviser, and is currently a restaurant owner. She said she met with students in a variety of areas including ranching and rangeland management, and said she hoped to at least give them ideas on how to find what they want to do.
“They don’t know where they want to go, and I’m able to say to them, ‘you may not know now what you want to do, but here’s some things that I encourage you to do to find your path,’” Lopategui said.
For those who were interested in becoming a scientist, biologist or physicist, Thomas Schmidt of the Bureau of Land Management asked questions about their preparations for college, student financial aid, and the amount of related classes they have taken in high school. He said the low-risk factor probably added more to the overall learning experience of the day.
“If we didn’t have these type of mock situations, you’d have to do that in the real world, and the only feedback you’d get is ‘no you didn’t get the job,’” Schmidt said. “Whereas here, they can make their pitch and I can give them a few comments without having a job on the line. I think it’s helpful that way.”
But sometimes, actual job prospects do materialize, explained Lewis, who said the interviews sometimes end up being a great networking opportunity.
“Last year, I had three students who made a connection with firefighting and were on firefighting crews this past summer because of their interview experience,” Lewis said.
Reed’s aspiration for well-prepared seniors entering the workforce is continuing to produce positive results. Some of the volunteers said they noticed that each year an increasing number of students are taking the interviews seriously and coming in ready to learn how to improve speaking to potential employers.
“I’m always very impressed with the caliber of students,” said Gallagher. “I love to be able to encourage them to pursue their goals.”
