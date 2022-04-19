Prescription drug collection set for Saturday

ELKO – Unused or expired medication can present safety concerns for families with small children who may accidentally ingest the drugs. Also, unused medication may be misused by friends or family members with substance use disorders or by curious adolescents.

Elko’s Prescription Drug Roundup gives area residents a secure, environmentally friendly way to dispose of unused medication. On Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Elko County Sheriff’s Office will collect unused medication in the parking area behind the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, 405 Idaho St.

No personal information is collected. It is best to remove prescription labels or other personal information from containers.

Elko’s PACE Coalition, a substance use prevention and education organization, will provide information about prescription safety and distribute DeTerra home medication disposal pouches.

PACE will also provide free naloxone kits upon request. Naloxone is an inhaled agent that blocks opioid receptors and can stop an opioid overdose. It has no negative side effects, even if mistakenly administered.

