Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: All within one cell

While eukaryotes include multicellular organisms (such as ourselves) the majority of eukaryotic organisms are single celled. Eukaryotes differ from the archaea and bacteria prokaryotes in a number of important ways, most notably in their much larger size and complex organization. While prokaryotes have no internal organization, with genetic information and various proteins all in what amounts to one large pool, due to their larger size, eukaryotes use compartmentalization in the form of organelles to organize cellular components, separate reactions from each other, and keep genetic material safe. But while eukaryotes share many of these organelles, such as a nucleus to store genetic information and a mitochondria for energy production, eukaryotic cells also show incredible diversity in morphology and way of life. For instance, plant cells not only contain an additional organelle that allows them to produce energy from sunlight (the chloroplast), but also have a rigid cell wall. In contrast, many of the cells in our body are more fluid and flexible. This is made possible by an elaborate cytoskeleton- a remarkably complex system of protein filaments that crisscrosses the cell much like a collection of motors, ropes, and pulleys in an elaborate rigging system. Without the hinderance of a cell wall and the protection to genetic material provided by the nucleus, this allows many solitary eukaryotic cells to act as predators, rapidly changing their shape to engulf other cells in a process called phagocytosis. In fact, there is compelling evidence that eukaryotes first evolved on the planet as hunters. This origin is something that many processes in our body still rely on today, from the way neutrophils in our immune system can engulf dead cells to the way the cells in our gut can rapidly take up nutrients.