It’s hard to believe but the world’s greatest author, Shakespeare, never used the letter J in any of his works. Between about 1590 and 1613, Shakespeare wrote at least 37 plays and published 154 sonnets but never did he write a word with a J in it. No words such as jump, jury, or jail can be found in any original manuscripts.
Hogwash you say? What about the most his famous works such as “The Merchant of Venice,” “Julius Caesar,” “Hamlet,” “Othello,” “King Lear” and “Macbeth”? How can this be?
The explanation is simple. When Shakespeare died April 23, 1616, at the early age of 52, J was not a letter of the English alphabet. The Elizabethan alphabet at that time contained just 24 letters as opposed to the 26 letters used in our modern one. In the Roman alphabet, the English alphabet’s father, “J,” wasn’t a letter. It was just a fancier way of writing the letter “I,” called a swash.
The first English book to explain the difference between the two letters was published in 1634. But what about the 1611 King James Version Bible? Also written before the J came about, that letter is missing there too. Because it is conspicuously absent, so are the names Joseph, Job and Jesus! Nowhere to be found spelled as we know them today.
The next to the last letter to be added to the English alphabet was the letter V and this occurred somewhere right after the Middle Ages. Actually V is closely associated with its preceding letter, U, because Old Latin used V for capitals and U for lower case. Next time you drive past the Elko County Courthouse, notice the missing U from the name on the front of the building.
Up until Shakespeare’s time, these two were interchangeable, so you might come across sentences like “Haue you eaten yet?” But the two eventually separated into V and U in the mid 1500s when Italian printers started distinguishing between the vowel U and the consonant V. The letter V has a singular fact in that it is never silent in any word of the dictionary.
Ever wondered why we call the letter W a “double-u” instead of “double-v”? For this the explanation is surprisingly simple. Because the Latin alphabet did not have a letter to represent the W sound, as in wise and West, the 7th-century scribes just wrote it as “UU” because that was the closest they could find. Eventually the double-u symbol meshed together to form the letter W we now have today.
When reading a book you should make note that only once out of every 510 letters will you find the letter Q. It is the least common letter used in the English alphabet and also the only letter not used in any U.S. state name. The need for a U to follow a Q is a Latin invention that has its origin in Greek writing. Consider the word “queen.” This could conceivably be spelled with a C or a K. Over the years as C took on the sound it has today, Q became primarily dependent on U to express any sound at all.
Today, according to Wikipedia, the only modern English words that contain Q by itself and not borrowed from another language nor proper nouns are qiana (synthetic fiber), qwerty (look at your keyboard), and tranq (a drug used as a calming agent). As time goes on we may find the veiled garment burqa become an Americanized word and in daily use at Walmart sales.
One interesting story is that Benjamin Franklin, the first high voltage scientist in the New World and an American Founding Father, once proposed a new phonetic alphabet that omitted the letters c, j, q, w, x, and y, and added new letters he made up to explicitly represent certain vowel and consonant sounds such as sh, ng, and th. He published the new alphabet in 1779, as well as some letters written in the new mode. It just never caught on and Franklin eventually lost interest, moving to other inventions such as bifocal lens glasses.
Lastly, it is always appropriate to mention what at one time was known as the 27th letter of the alphabet, the ampersand. That is the character normally found as the Shift-7, and is printed as “&”. Children in the U.S. in the 19th century were taught that this was the letter after Z in their alphabet studies.
It takes a little practice to write a readable ampersand; some people write it as a backwards 3 with a vertical line. Most people know that the ampersand means “and” and their use is common in business names such as Johnson & Johnson, AT&T and Tiffany & Co.
Some say that the ampersand had its beginnings when Roman scribes would write in cursive so as to increase the speed of their transcription, often combining letters into one group to save time – something of a Roman shorthand. The ampersand is thought to be simply a ligature of the letters E and T (et being the Latin word for “and”.
If the ampersand was the 27th letter the “at” symbol @ should be the 28th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.