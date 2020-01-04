Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: And the tide rushes in

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The actual tidal influence of the sun is only 44% of that of the moon. But when they both pull on the water at the same time, a double team effort in the same direction, the tide can be really high. Technically, this is called a spring tide because the high water seems to be “springing forth” and rising up. It has nothing to do with the springtime season. Spring tides occur twice each lunar month all year long without regard to the calendar.

When the sun and moon are at right angles to each other, about seven days after they are in line, the tug on the water is spread over 90 degrees and the difference in tides is much smaller. This is called a neap tide. They are not as dramatic as spring tides.

Names are also given for the times when the water is moving. When the water is flowing out of the bay, river or estuary, one says an ebb tide is occurring. The opposite flow is called a flood tide.

Because the Earth rotates on its axis once every 24 hours, you would think that a high tide situation due to the pull of the moon would present itself every 24 hours but this is not so. In fact, high tides occur about twice for every rotation. How can this be? The answer is somewhat complicated and involves the fact that the Earth is also pulled on by the moon.