Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: And the tide rushes in

On our way down to the rocky tide pools along the ocean, Mira said rather energetically after gazing at the breaking waves, “Uh-oh, the tide’s coming in fast!” — giving me pause to wonder how she deduced that bit of information.
You certainly could see that once-dry sections of the ledge rock were newly covered with water and spray, and the waves hitting the shore seemed to increase their intensity during the last half hour it took us to walk out from the road.
Knowing that the moon was responsible for the movement of tides I looked in the sky but it wasn’t visible that Christmas Day morning. We had taken an after-breakfast stroll down to the beach and were trying to make the most of the year-end vacation in weather warmer than Elko.
The reason I didn’t see the moon, I later learned, was because it had the phase of New Moon. It is still overhead but can’t be seen because there is nothing to illuminate it. A New Moon shows its “dark side” to us during that stage.
Nevertheless, it was pulling on the Earth’s water, causing the tide to rush into La Jolla Cove. It’s hard to believe that an object 239,000 miles away can influence atoms on our planet and cause them to rush here and there without any physical touching. An action at a distance, weaving itself through invisible space.
If this wasn’t enough, the waters of our planet also move by the gravity of the sun. Even though the sun is 391 times as far away from the Earth as the moon, its force on the Earth is about 175 times as large due the sun’s huge mass. But, because tides are caused by the difference in gravity field across the diameter of the Earth the effect from the sun is much smaller than that from the moon.
The actual tidal influence of the sun is only 44% of that of the moon. But when they both pull on the water at the same time, a double team effort in the same direction, the tide can be really high. Technically, this is called a spring tide because the high water seems to be “springing forth” and rising up. It has nothing to do with the springtime season. Spring tides occur twice each lunar month all year long without regard to the calendar.
When the sun and moon are at right angles to each other, about seven days after they are in line, the tug on the water is spread over 90 degrees and the difference in tides is much smaller. This is called a neap tide. They are not as dramatic as spring tides.
Names are also given for the times when the water is moving. When the water is flowing out of the bay, river or estuary, one says an ebb tide is occurring. The opposite flow is called a flood tide.
Because the Earth rotates on its axis once every 24 hours, you would think that a high tide situation due to the pull of the moon would present itself every 24 hours but this is not so. In fact, high tides occur about twice for every rotation. How can this be? The answer is somewhat complicated and involves the fact that the Earth is also pulled on by the moon.
Because our moon is so large, the center of gravity of the Earth-moon system is not at the center of the Earth but about a thousand miles down from the surface and this is what they rotate around. In doing so, water also piles up on the other side of the Earth from where the moon is. This keeps everything in balance giving the water really two lumpy regions each causing high tides in their locations as the Earth spins. The figure here shows this effect. The bumps are not equal in magnitude, however. The one nearer the moon shows the higher tide.
To complicate the matter even more, a tide chart will show that the occurrence of tide peaks is not exactly 12 hours apart. That is because we have to take into account that the moon is orbiting the Earth and rises about 50 minutes later every day. Because of this, high tides are typically 12 hours and 25 minutes apart (remember two tidal bulges per day). A neat Youtube video by Kelli Kemp shows this very comprehensively.
Believe it or not, the Earth’s surface also rises and falls in a tidal fashion due to the gravitational pull of the moon. Seismologists say these so-called Earth Tides can amount to more than a foot in height at the Earth’s equator.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.