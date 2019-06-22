Military brass were elated this week after seeing videos of a lightweight foam composite metal stopping heavy artillery fire. You can watch the ball and armor-piercing 50 caliber rounds disintegrating on impact when hitting the exotic metal at https://news.ncsu.edu.
It is the work of Professor Afsaneh Rabiei, who heads the Advanced Materials Research Lab at North Carolina State University. The important feature of this foam is that it is as strong as conventional armor yet weighs only half as much.
Her team’s work was published last month detailing this breakthrough in the materials engineering journal Composite Structures and the video is from her college website. This invention paves the way for lighter trucks and tanks without sacrificing safety and can improve protection without making the vehicle heavier.
The idea of stopping flying bullets is not new, however.
Over the last several hundred years, protecting ones self with bulletproof vests and shields has been a main goal of any army that wants to keep their soldiers alive. As early as 1538, Filippo Negroli — probably the most famous armourer of all time — created the first bulletproof vest that actually worked. Filippo’s protection pieces are considered especially remarkable because they were wrought in steel, rather than the more-easily worked iron that was the traditionally assumed medium at that time.
In England, Oliver Cromwell’s cavalry was equipped with special helmets and breastplates consisting of two layers of metal plate separated by a fabric. You can consider this the medieval forerunner of the flak jacket where the outer layer was designed to absorb the bullet’s energy and the thicker, second metal layer stopped further penetration. Although the armor was left badly dented the soldier was usually still alive and could fight another day.
Soft bulletproof materials were first made in Japan during the 1500s when firearms were introduced there because one naturally follows the other. These devices were made from silk and offered some protection – the silk absorbing the bullet energy and dissipating it among the layers.
The government of Korea ordered the development of a soft vest made from cotton shortly after skirmishes with French troops in 1860. Their leading scientists, Kim Gi-Doo and Gang Yoon, found that cotton could protect against bullets if at least 10 layers of the fabric were used. These vests were used in battle during the United States expedition to Korea in 1861 when the US Navy attacked Ganghwa Island there.
From that point on most bulletproof armor was constructed using some form of steel alloy until 1971 when research chemist Stephanie Kwolek discovered a liquid crystalline polymer solution that offered exceptional strength and stiffness.
Perfecting her invention, Dupont introduced Kevlar, a synthetic fiber a year later, which could be woven into a fabric and layered, that, by weight, offered five times the tensile strength of steel. During the 1980s, the US military issued the PASGT Kevlar vest able to stop pistol rounds up to 9mm. Unfortunately, Kevlar has its shortcomings because if large fragments or high velocity bullets hit the vest, the energy could cause life-threatening injuries from blunt trauma.
The new ballistic material invented at North Carolina is a foam that consists of hollow, metallic spheres made of stainless steel or titanium embedded in a metallic matrix made of steel, titanium, aluminum or other metallic alloys. The plate shown stopping a bullet in the video was a steel-steel foam where both the spheres and the matrix were made of steel.
Again, as in the earlier methods, the complete armor plate system consists of a ceramic frontplate, a foam metal core and a thin back plate made of aluminum. The armor was tested using 50 caliber ball and armor-piercing rounds whose velocities were clocked at between 1,500 to 2,700 feet per second. Examination showed the foam layer of the armor was able to absorb up to 75% of the kinetic energy of the incoming bullets.
“The CMF (composite metal foam) armor was less than half the weight of the rolled homogeneous steel armor needed to achieve the same level of protection and we were able to achieve significant weight savings — which benefits vehicle performance and fuel efficiency — without sacrificing protection,” says Rabiei, the inventor of CMF who has spent years developing and testing CMF type materials.
She adds that the material can be improved further by optimizing adhesion and thickness of the ceramic, CMF and aluminum layers, which may lead to even lower total weight and improved efficiency of the final armor.
