Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Christmas laser lights

Every year about this time my dad would lug out the boxes of Christmas lights from the attic. Their design was standard, about 20 bulbs along a pair of twisted cloth-covered wires, with plugs at both ends allowing you to join more sets if you needed.

The bulbs were rather large, more in length than Christmas tree lights and the glass had a swirly-wavy pattern, perhaps designed to look like an icicle. What a pain it was to attach them to our evergreen bushes in the front of our house. One year we tried putting them on the fence along the road but that didn’t work out too well because the kids down the block stole a bunch when we were out shopping one night.

Today you don’t have to worry about stringing lines and bulbs around the front yard anymore because Christmas decoration technology has evolved. New multi-color laser-projector systems have become very affordable and are a simple way to illuminate one’s house for the holidays.