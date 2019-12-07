Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Christmas laser lights

Every year about this time my dad would lug out the boxes of Christmas lights from the attic. Their design was standard, about 20 bulbs along a pair of twisted cloth-covered wires, with plugs at both ends allowing you to join more sets if you needed.
The bulbs were rather large, more in length than Christmas tree lights and the glass had a swirly-wavy pattern, perhaps designed to look like an icicle. What a pain it was to attach them to our evergreen bushes in the front of our house. One year we tried putting them on the fence along the road but that didn’t work out too well because the kids down the block stole a bunch when we were out shopping one night.
Today you don’t have to worry about stringing lines and bulbs around the front yard anymore because Christmas decoration technology has evolved. New multi-color laser-projector systems have become very affordable and are a simple way to illuminate one’s house for the holidays.
These units, typically no bigger than a Progressive soup can, actually have red and green optical lasers inside that project a series of moving patterns on the outside of one’s home. Housed in a weatherproof plastic or aluminum head, they are easily stuck into the ground, completing the job in less than 10 minutes. By using the handheld remote that comes with the set you can adjust the pattern to what you want, either a fixed grouping of dots like a sea of shining stars or patterns that swirl as gently falling flakes of snow.
Starting in 2015, the concept was popularized by Telebrands, which launched a brand of low-cost laser projectors known as Star Shower Laser Lights. During the holiday rush that year the product was such a sensation that stores just could not keep them in stock. With an initial price of over $150 a pop and such huge demand, there were countless reports of thieves steeling such projectors right out of their neighbor’s yards.
With the addition of a blue laser color for new models this year, such projectors have become one of the most popular Christmas decorations around and it’s not hard to see why. No need to get on an icy ladder and string lights on the roof (or evergreens) when you can just blast dots of color up from lawn level instead.
Earlier models of these projectors incorporated a red and green laser within one housing, allowing you to select a single color or run both at the same time. To make the dots, the beams traveled through a motorized optics system that utilized diffraction gratings. Since the lasers are low power, both were operated from a wall pack that converted household voltage down to an isolated and safe 24 VDC.
Some of the newer versions on the market today include a timer to turn on the display at a certain time while others contain a photocell sensor that starts the show at night. Since all laser diodes have rather low power efficiency, manufacturers have to encase the diodes in a substantial heat sink to remove the excess thermal energy.
Since they are on continuously, unlike a laser pointer, this may present a problem in a hot temperature environment. While it may be acceptable to operate such a display in Minnesota on a cold Christmas eve, the same may not hold true for a unit running for hours in hot Miami.
Red diode lasers have been around for years. Constructed of aluminium gallium indium phosphide, this semiconductor, when powered, provides an intense deep red (627 nanometers) from its direct bandgap between heterojunction layers. They were the first solid state lasers and still are the easiest to produce.
The green laser is a little more intricate. There is no low cost way to get green coherent light from a simple semiconductor junction so a multi-step process is used. The green light you see initially starts off as high power (300 mW) infrared beam generated by an aluminium gallium arsenide diode. This invisible beam is directed into a neodymium doped crystal, where it lases deep in the infrared at 1064 nanometers. This lasing action is particularly strong due to an electronic transition in the fluorescent neodymium ion, Nd+++. The coherent IR output is fed into a nonlinear crystal, usually potassium titanyl phosphate, which acts as a frequency doubler, halving the wavelength to the desired frequency through second harmonic generation, resulting in an intense beam of green light at 532 nanometers.
Making a blue laser is even harder and somewhat more costly. Common blue lasers use a frequency doubling technique just like green lasers do, with the most common ones emitting light at 473 nanometers. Since 2006 many factories in Japan such as Nichia have produced blue laser modules for mass-storage devices such as Blue-Ray, driving down the prices to affordable levels. Now they are in holiday lights!
Are Christmas laser lights safe for pets and other animals? That may take years to determine. It is certainly not good practice to let your cat or dog become mesmerized by the flickering lights.
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.