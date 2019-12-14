Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Creating robotic skin

As a kid I was glued to our old black and white television set whenever the “Adventures of Superman” came on. One episode in particular concerned a robot named McTavish who was invented by the kindly old Professor Pepperwinkle. Looking at the arms and legs of the Professor’s robot, and how they were made flexible with corrugated plastic, it bears a strikingly close prediction of the work being carried out today at the National University of Singapore on robotic skin.
In their Bio-Materials Laboratory, as reported in last month’s journal Science Robotics, Professor Chen Po-Yen and doctoral student Yang Haitao have created a new metallic material that has many advantages as a movable outer covering for robots. By utilizing the ancient Japanese art of folding flat paper into three dimensional shapes, they have produced a covering that is both soft and flexible and ideal to protect the delicate internal mechanisms of such devices.
Usually reserved for producing sculptures of birds and common animals, the use of flexible paper joints has created a line of so-called “Origami robots” that are state-of-the-art and can be used for exotic applications. Today, such robots are being tested for use in various areas including drug delivery in human bodies, search and rescue missions in disaster environments and locations where human-like arms would be preferred, for example in the care of young pets.
Up to now the outer skin of a robot is usually made from soft plastic materials (as the case for McTavish) but these are sensitive to harsh environments such as heat and chemical solvents. The metallic “skin” created by Po-Yen’s group is impervious to both.
A look at the team’s website at NUS, shows exactly how such coverings are made. By combining metals such as platinum with burnt paper ash, the new material has enhanced capabilities while maintaining its flexibility.
Using an ultra-thin metal, the new covering offers a 60 percent weight reduction over a simple plastic covering. By lowering the weight that needs to be moved around to that degree, the power-efficient can be increased above 30 percent. Reducing weight allows for faster movements of a robot’s arms as well, something that would be important if the robot was used in say, an assembly process.
Moreover, the covering is impervious to water and because it is made with metal, electrically conductive at the same time. The novel material is also fire-resistant, meaning that robots can work in harsh environments if they had this covering. According to the article, the platinum skin can withstand burning temperatures up to 800°C for durations as long as 5 minutes.
For working in cold environments, such as outside in arctic ice, the conductive material has topical heating capabilities. By sending a voltage through the material it can generate its own heat, reducing the risk of ice damage. Together, these properties can be used in the creation of light, flexible search-and-rescue robots that can work in hazardous areas where no humans can.
NUS offers a video on how the new skin is created and it goes something like this: The metal-based material is produced through a process the team calls graphene oxide-enabled templating synthesis. To do this ordinary rice paper is folded into a tubular shaped origami structure in the exact configuration that is required, usually a pipe or tube. Next, the cellulose paper is soaked into a graphene oxide solution where it soaks up the binding material.
By using grapheme, a form of carbon, thin layers of atoms easily align in a two-dimensional hexagonal structure on the surface of the paper. After this, to add the metal, the paper is then dipped into a solution made of metallic ions such as platinum or silver which attach to the layer of graphene. To complete the process the paper is burned away in an oven at 800 Celsius surrounded by the inert gas argon.
The final product is a thin layer of metal about three mils thick made up of 70 percent platinum and 30 percent amorphous carbon that is flexible enough to bend, fold and stretch. For really bendable skin the process can use gold instead of platinum.
For future research, Professor Chen and his team are looking at adding more functions to the metallic backbone. One promising direction is to incorporate electrochemically active materials to fabricate energy storage devices such that the material itself is its own battery, allowing for the creation of self-powered robots. The team is also experimenting with other metals such as copper, which will lower the cost of the material’s production.
On a humorous note, Professor Chen Po-Yen posted an online picture of an origami paper folded shape resembling a phoenix bird. He added: “We are inspired by this mythical creature. Just like the phoenix, it can be burnt to ash and reborn to become more powerful than before.”
Gary Hanington is Professor Emeritus of physical science at Great Basin College and chief scientist at AHV. He can be reached at garyh@ahv.com or gary.hanington@gbcnv.edu.