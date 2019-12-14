Professor Hanington's Speaking of Science: Creating robotic skin

Up to now the outer skin of a robot is usually made from soft plastic materials (as the case for McTavish) but these are sensitive to harsh environments such as heat and chemical solvents. The metallic “skin” created by Po-Yen’s group is impervious to both.

A look at the team’s website at NUS, shows exactly how such coverings are made. By combining metals such as platinum with burnt paper ash, the new material has enhanced capabilities while maintaining its flexibility.

Using an ultra-thin metal, the new covering offers a 60 percent weight reduction over a simple plastic covering. By lowering the weight that needs to be moved around to that degree, the power-efficient can be increased above 30 percent. Reducing weight allows for faster movements of a robot’s arms as well, something that would be important if the robot was used in say, an assembly process.

Moreover, the covering is impervious to water and because it is made with metal, electrically conductive at the same time. The novel material is also fire-resistant, meaning that robots can work in harsh environments if they had this covering. According to the article, the platinum skin can withstand burning temperatures up to 800°C for durations as long as 5 minutes.