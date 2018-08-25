As in all business trips I make for AHV, credit cards are used as much as possible because it gives me a written account of the expenses I have incurred and it is much easier to turn this in to accounting than a pile of receipts folded together printed on thermal paper. Unfortunately when you are on the road there are times that you just have to pay in cash at some point. It is so much easier to settle up with parking lots attendants, short cab trips, and street vendors by using fives and tens instead of plastic. Can you imagine giving the airport shuttle guy or hotel bellboy your credit card after they have unloaded your stuff and are just standing around waiting for a tip?
Even with this knowledge in mind I ran out of cash last week while in New York City and had to use an ATM for the first time in over a decade. Finding a BofA machine along Broadway was easy and I “downloaded” several twenties for my pocket, one of which I turned into a few fives after buying a slightly charred Nathan’s hotdog at a smoky corner pushcart. Reflecting on the first time I used an ATM machine in my life, and that was in California to get school lunch money for kids on Monday, I decided to do a little research on the history of an Automated Teller Machine.
The first ATM was invented in the United States in 1968 by Donald Wetzel, a department head at Docutel, a subsidiary of Recognition Equipment of Dallas, Texas, who was in the optical scanning equipment industry. Their business plan was to explore automated baggage handling equipment at airports and “pay at the pump” devices that could take a credit card instead of cash.
Wetzel received US patent 3,761,682 for a mechanism that automatically dispensed currency in response to a coded card inserted into the machine. To safeguard the system, his design required an initial check to be made to determine if the card had the proper format. After checking the card format, coded information in the form of a PIN was needed to ensure the user’s identity prior to authorizing him to receive cash from the machine. One of the claims in this patent was the use of a scrambling system to alter the credit card information after each use with the goal of minimizing the chance of unauthorized people using the currency dispenser.
On Sept. 2, 1969, Chemical Bank installed the first ATM in the United States at its branch in Rockville Center, New York. To boast of this advent, the bank ran advertisements that said: “On Sept. 2 our bank will open at 9:00 AM and never close again.”
Bank officials were initially skeptical about the spread of these electronic banking machines because they thought customers wouldn’t like machines handling their money or that reducing face to face interactions would make it harder to sell other services. But in the end, customers enjoyed ATMs because they were quicker and, more important, available 24 hours a day, Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine.
Bank executives eventually came around to the idea when they found they could cut costs, lay off personnel, and in addition, charge extra fees that were up until then free.
Sadly, the 1970s worldwide recession and a reliance on a single product forced Docutel to merge with the U.S. subsidiary of Olivetti, the Italian manufacturer of typewriters. By 2017 there were more than 3 million ATMs up and running in the world, working out to one machine for every 3,000 people, the greatest density being found in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan.
Because ATMs are easy targets, security focused on making the terminals invulnerable to physical assault. Over the years a number of attacks, especially at convenience stores, have resulted and caught on video where thieves stole entire machines by ramming into them with an old pickup and yanking the guts out with chains. Who can forget the scene in Breaking Bad where some drifters tried opening an ATM they made off with, only to have it fall (pushed) killing one of them. It doesn’t stop there.
Instead of actually taking the ATM away, some criminals have attached fake keypads or card readers to existing machines. These have then been used to record customers’ PINs and bank card information in order to gain unauthorized access to their accounts.
In 1996, Andrew Stone, a computer security consultant in England, was convicted of stealing more than $2 million by pointing high-definition video cameras at ATMs from a considerable distance and recording the card numbers and expiration dates from the embossed detail on the ATM cards along with video footage of the PINs being entered. By making copies of the cards used, he could steal over $20,000 a day. When caught, Stone was sentenced to five years in prison for this crime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.