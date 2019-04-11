This week scientists have released the first image ever of a black hole revealing the distant object in breathtaking detail. This pioneering discovery was made at the Event Horizon Telescope, a project that essentially created one large telescope array from a immense global network of separate radio telescopes. By connecting several very-long-baseline interferometry stations around the Earth they pieced together information from the supermassive black hole in the center of the supergiant elliptical galaxy Messier 87 with enough angular resolution to “see” the black hole's event horizon. After the first image was uploaded, the black hole was given the name Pōwehi, meaning (in Hawaiian) "embellished dark source of unending creation". The calculated distance to this object is 55 million light years away. It is larger than our solar system in diameter.
"We're delighted to report to you today that we have seen what we thought was un-seeable," explained Dr. Shep Doeleman, director of the Event Horizon Telescope, during a press conference at the National Science Foundation Wednesday. "We have taken advantage of a cosmic opportunity."
Most people know that black holes pack so much mass into a small volume they drastically warp the structure of space-time. If anything passes too close, from a wandering star to a particle of light, it gets sucked into their entity, never to be seen again. Most black holes are the condensed remnants of massive stars that have undergone a supernova explosion and subsequent collapse. They are called black because even light, with it’s fantastic velocity of 3 x 10^8 meters per second cannot escape.
The idea of a body so massive that light can’t get out was initially proposed by the English astronomer John Michell in November 1784 way before the days of Einstein and the theory of relativity. To see how velocity plays into the concept let’s do a thought experiment and fire a cannon pointed straight up. Using ordinary gunpowder, the cannon ball might rise several hundred feet and return because it had a limited muzzle velocity. If however we keep adding more and more powder to the charge, there may just be a point where the cannon ball will actually leave the gravitational pull of the Earth. But to do this requires an escape velocity of at least 11.2 km/s or about seven times the muzzle velocity of the fastest rifle bullet. If you check out the HARP program conducted by the US government back in the 1960s you will see that this was actually attempted and showing some success with the technology eventually making its way to Iraq and Saddam Hussein.
Now, a flashlight beam of light can easily leave the earth if pointed straight up because its velocity is high. But what happens when gravity increases? Michell calculated that an object having the same density as our Sun (1.57 g/cm^3) but a diameter 500 times larger, would generate so much gravity the star would not shine! Are there any stars that large? Yes, the red giant Antares is almost 700 times our Sun's diameter and would almost touch Jupiter, yet is shines as the brightest object in the constellation Scorpio. Obviously its mass density must be too small to hold back the light from escaping. Can a tiny black hole exist on Earth? Maybe. We would have to look for an object that shows extremely high mass density. The concept of micro black holes was first introduced in 1971 by Stephen Hawking when he examined subatomic particles. An electron has a whopping density exceeding 9.7 x 10^18 g/cm^3 but exhibits no known black hole phenomena because its diameter is so small. For now it looks like black holes are only found in outer space where a huge amount of matter has condensed down but piled up.
Besides the world famous picture of Pōwehi being circulated around the world is the photo of an amazed Dr. Katie Bouman, the 29-year-old computer scientist who developed the algorithm that generated the first black hole image. Processed over a span of ten days from data stored on hundreds of hard drives, she commented on her Facebook page: "Watching in disbelief as the first image I ever made of a black hole was in the process of being reconstructed."
The smile tells it all.
