All of the kids on my block had chemistry sets. We could make flames glow green using boric acid and we could make covert invisible writing inks using cobalt chloride that would only become readable when the right solution (sodium ferricyanide) was applied.
But it was almost as if the manufacturers purposely left out chemicals that contained the element fluorine from our sets. While there was ample nitrates to make enough explosives for the Fourth of July, nobody’s set had even a microgram of any fluoride. I guess it was just too poisonous.
To kids growing up in the ‘60s, decades before iPhones and computer screens took over, you never let anything like this get in your way. Word got around that you could buy 3 percent hydrofluoric acid at the supermarket where it was sold as a rust remover in a simple pint-sized brown plastic bottle. Called just by its formula HF, the acid was not considered strong and was easily procured. The clerks at the register never realized we were buying it and they even gave out green stamps to boot.
But 3 percent of any acid is rather puny. To increase the concentration we found (after much research done by going to the city library) that a chemist named Bineau, in 1843, found a way to beef this up to 35 percent by boiling away the water they added at the factory to dilute it.
Now, at a higher strength than ever before, you could reach the holy grail of all non-explosive chemistry and actually etch window pane glass with the stronger liquid. If you made a stencil using Scotch tape and carefully cut out regions where you wanted the glass to be frosty, you could make a pane etched with your name on it and proudly display this in your “lab.” Having HF with this potency meant that you could even precipitate magnesium fluoride and have at least one solid compound of this halogen on your stockroom shelf.
After sixty years I don’t remember the name of the rust remover product we bought back then but it looks very much like the stuff made by Whink and packaged in a similar brown bottle. We used to find it in the aisles that stock cleaning products.
Technically speaking, hydrofluoric acid is a solution of the gas hydrogen fluoride dissolved into water. It is almost the same as muriatic or hydrochloric acid but contains the next lighter element fluorine. Compared to HCl, HF is a much weaker acid because of the tremendous attraction between hydrogen and fluorine atoms. This strong bonding limits its ionization in aqueous solutions and makes the acid not as corrosive. But, unlike HCl which will burn your skin, HF is a secret poison that will attack your bones if you spill it on your fingers and it dissolves inside.
If HF is not corrosive as an acid what is it good for? That is easy to say because many fluorine products today are made starting with hydrofluoric acid. You may recall from chemistry class that compounds with a fluorine atom are generally good at elevated temperatures because the fluorine ion is tightly bound to its neighbors and has the highest electronegativity of all elements. Because the value is large, a fluorine ion wants to grab whatever electrons it can from wherever it can. Both Teflon and polyvinylidene fluoride (Kynar) show high temperature stability and are often used as wire insulation because they don’t melt.
But HF is used to build many fluorine-based products. The R134a refrigerant in your car’s air conditioner system, also known as tetrafluoroethane (CF3CH2F), the modern replacement for Freon R-12, was probably made from a base using hydrofluoric acid. The pharmaceutical industry also uses a great deal as well with the common drug, Prozac, (fluoxetine), coming to mind.
Besides being a starting material for other products, hydrofluoric acid is often used by itself and can be found in the mining, glass finishing and silicon chip manufacturing industries. Because HF is an excellent oxide remover, millions of tons are used every year to make silicon components such as computer microprocessors because it can remove the silicon oxides formed in the processing steps. In steel metalworking, hydrofluoric acid is sometimes used as a pickling agent to remove surface oxides and in this case the sluggish reactivity of the acid is a virtue because of its limited ability to dissolve the iron itself.
The fact that fluorine compounds can frost the surface of glass has been known since 1670 when craftsmen in Italy used green fluorspar slurry for this process, although the mechanism by which it worked was not fully understood at the time. Acid etching of glass, also known as French Embossing, expanded during the Victorian era, decorating many a window pane and doorway in public houses and bars. You can easily buy glass etching kits on eBay today to do your own.
Because of its ability to dissolve oxides and silicates, hydrofluoric acid is sometimes used to dissolve rock samples prior to analysis and paleontologists use it to extract micro organic fossils from silicate rocks. Hydrofluoric acid is also used by some collectors of antique glass bottles to get them to shine again and offset printers use the compound in the form of felt-tipped pens to remove unwanted images from printing plates. Back in the days of incandescent light bulbs, the inner glass was frosted using solutions of HF.
It’s a good bet that the fluoride in your toothpaste starts out as HF somewhere in its process. Read the label as to its toxicity and you will be shocked.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.