Last week I presented my tribulations with assembling a greenhouse that Mira bought using the Canadian Robertson screws. It wouldn’t have been bad to put together except for the fact that it is situated on the second floor balcony of my house 20 feet up from ground level. The instructions that said to simply walk around the structure and insert the panels had to be modified to “balance yourself on an extension ladder with a screwdriver in one hand and a pane of glass in the other.”
To make matters worse, one of the pieces of glass fully disintegrated when I gently placed it down along the wall of my house. At first the glass shattered in place and then quickly fell into a pile. Now I had to buy another one cut to the exact shape.
The people at the greenhouse company said you can’t make the slightest scratch in tempered glass. You have to treat it tenderly. If the glass was so sensitive why were they using it in the first place? The answer is interesting.
You can read online that tempered glass is physically stronger than normal window glass. It is used in construction for skylights, frameless glass doors, large windows, and generally any application where there is danger of a human collision. If the glass is ever impacted by say, someone running, it only breaks into small circular pieces and not dangerous, sharp jagged shards.
This characteristic makes tempered glass safer for home applications and has been required by federal codes since 1977. You may think it is rare for someone to crash into a sliding door but The National Safety Council has found an average of 320,000 injuries per year from people banging into clear doors. There are literally hundreds of YouTube videos showing random everyday people colliding with glass structures.
Tempered glass can be up to seven times stronger than regular annealed glass. By treating the glass to a special heat cycle the outer surfaces remain in a compressive state whereas the interior of the pane is left under tension. The compressive feature limits the spread of surface cracks, increasing the impact resistance substantially.
The tempering operation is rather straightforward. The glass is placed onto a roller table, taking it through a furnace that heats it well above its softening temperature of 564 degrees, to around 620 Celsius. At this point the glass is then quenched with forced air drafts allowing the outer surface to harden immediately inducing a compressive component while the inner portion solidifies a short time later and remains in a tensile mode.
Another technique to produce tempered glass is more complicated and uses a molten bath of saltpeter that replaces sodium atoms with larger potassium atoms along the surface. This too causes high compressive forces in the first few mils of surface depth and has the advantage that this method can be used with glass objects of complex shapes.
Francois de la Bastie (1830–1901) of Paris, France is credited with first developing a method of tempering glass in 1874 by quenching almost molten glass in a heated bath of oil or grease — much like the hardening of steel. In 1877 the German electrical inventor Friedrich Siemens developed a different process, sometimes called compressed glass, by pressing the glass in cool molds and producing a product much stronger than the Bastie procedure.
But the first one to actually patent a way to make tempered glass was the Austrian chemist Rudolph Seiden, who emigrated to the United States in 1935 and ran the research department at Haver-Lockhart Laboratories in Kansas City making dietary supplements for animals. Among his many other inventions is the patent: “Method of lubricating body cavities” (US#3150662) long considered a favorite among daring agricultural people.
At Great Basin College I would often demonstrate the effect of sealed-in compressive forces using the teardrop shaped bits of glass called “Prince Rupert’s Drops.” It is one of the most spectacular classroom demonstrations a teacher can do. Made easily by dripping molten glass into a beaker of water, the outer surface is cooled rapidly so that the stress in the core is at a tipping point that requires only a slight imbalance to explode. When the piece is retrieved from the water and cooled it can actually withstand direct hammer blows from the side but if the tail of the drop is fractured or scratched in any way, say with a diamond point awl, the remaining glass explodes with a velocity over 11,000 feet per second!
You obviously cannot divide tempered glass with a wheeled cutter as one can do with ordinary window panes. Tempered glass must be formed to size or pressed to shape before tempering. Any beveling of the edges or drilling of holes in the glass must be done before the tempering process starts. The glass is most susceptible to breakage due to point forces along the edge, where the tensile stress is the greatest.
The photo shows the result of me inadvertently breaking one of the needed panes by scratching it along some bricks. Happening so fast I just stood there looking at the pile of crumbled pieces. Strangely, for quite a while, the glass kept clicking and ticking away as if it’s dying breath were saying: “Good job, stupid.”
